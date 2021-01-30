Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $36.00. 30,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 50,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWMX. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Betterware de Mexico in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

