bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) (ETR:ACX) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) (ETR:ACX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) stock opened at €38.15 ($44.88) on Tuesday. bet-at-home.com AG has a 52-week low of €17.73 ($20.86) and a 52-week high of €52.80 ($62.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers casino sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

