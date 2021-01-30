Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

