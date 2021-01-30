Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.73.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.99 on Friday, hitting $316.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.87 and a 200 day moving average of $331.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

