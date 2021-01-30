Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,298 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,011,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after buying an additional 46,117 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. 907,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

