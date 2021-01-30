Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock traded down $27.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,835.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,778.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,641.85.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

