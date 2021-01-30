Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Goodbody upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $16.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

