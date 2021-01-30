Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.00” Price Target for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.34 ($3.93).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €4.88 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.05. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.