Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $41.46. Approximately 687,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 802,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.
In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
