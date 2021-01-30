Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $41.46. Approximately 687,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 802,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

