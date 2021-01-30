Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BNTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

