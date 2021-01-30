BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.78.

BLU opened at $3.23 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $253.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 438,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

