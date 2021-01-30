Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03.

In related news, Director C Christian Winkle bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $83,419.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,661.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,705.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and have sold 49,200 shares worth $729,495. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

