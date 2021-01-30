BEAM Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.