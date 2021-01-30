BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,470. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCML. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

