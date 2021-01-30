Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Trading Up 17.4%

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 314,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 90,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) Company Profile (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

