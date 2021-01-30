Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Trading Up 17.4%

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 314,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 90,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

