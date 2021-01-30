BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and $623.67 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

