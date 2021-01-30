Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 74.9% in January

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
About Basanite
