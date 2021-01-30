Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 74.9% in January

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

