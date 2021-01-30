Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

