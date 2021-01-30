Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

BRFH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 87,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

