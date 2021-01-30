Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
BRFH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 87,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.
