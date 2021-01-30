Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.