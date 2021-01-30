Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AIOSF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.