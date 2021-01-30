Barclays Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.