Barclays Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.