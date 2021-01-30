Barclays Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $65.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

