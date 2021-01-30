Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €99.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

