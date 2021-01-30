Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,094.00

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,094 ($14.29) and last traded at GBX 1,094 ($14.29), with a volume of 137255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,106.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,047.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 5.42 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

