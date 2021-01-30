Bank of Stockton Sells 570 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,860,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.