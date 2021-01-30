Bank of Stockton Sells 425 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.10 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

