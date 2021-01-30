Bank of Stockton Sells 23 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $747.64 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $790.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

