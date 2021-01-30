Bank of Stockton Has $852,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PayPal were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

