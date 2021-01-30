Bank of Stockton Has $6.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 144,367 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $7,833,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $68.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47.

