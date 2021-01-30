Bank of Stockton Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

