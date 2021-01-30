Bank of Stockton Has $1.12 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waters by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,212,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $264.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.89. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $276.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

