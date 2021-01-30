Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

