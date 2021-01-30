BancorpSouth Bank to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BXS. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

