Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.