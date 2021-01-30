Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.44 ($4.05).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.