Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

BMDPF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

