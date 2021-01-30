Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
BMDPF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.10.
