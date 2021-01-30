Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

