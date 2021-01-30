Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 238,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.17.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.