Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 542,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 750,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 335,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,772. The company has a market capitalization of $807.03 million, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.