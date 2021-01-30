B. Riley Increases Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target to $16.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWBI. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

