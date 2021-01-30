Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $101,426.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,599 shares of company stock worth $2,605,211. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

