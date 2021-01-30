Axis DeFi Price Reaches $0.40 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $830,449.13 and approximately $105,645.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00909451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04441865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027824 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

