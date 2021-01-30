Axie Infinity Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $35.38 million and $10.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00067950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.00899993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.80 or 0.04275010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

