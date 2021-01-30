Axe (AXE) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $221,380.52 and $117,335.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.00925709 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

