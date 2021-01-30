Avion Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.46. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

