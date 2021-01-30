Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Up 10%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.21. 5,295,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 1,694,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.