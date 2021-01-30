Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $18.00 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88.
About Avidbank
