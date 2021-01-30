Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVBH opened at $18.00 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

