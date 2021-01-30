Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

